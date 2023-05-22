4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 OTAs Day 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers making Matt Corral feel welcome
With all the hype surrounding Bryce Young and the introduction of Andy Dalton, it seemed as if Matt Corral was in danger of becoming the forgotten man within the Carolina Panthers quarterback room. But it's clear that Frank Reich and his staff are doing everything within their power to make him feel part of the process.
Reich revealed after practice that the team released Jacob Eason for the sole purpose of getting Corral more reps. The Panthers need to see what they have in the 2022 third-round selection, whose integration was severely mismanaged by the previous coaching regime before a serious foot fracture brought his rookie campaign to a premature halt.
According to beat reporters in attendance, Corral had plenty of zip on his throws and looked to be showing no ill effects from his Lisfranc complication. Reich was also impressed with how each quarterback executed when it was their time under center.
There is a widespread acknowledgment that Corral's first year in the pros was luckless. The signal-caller admitted it was an extremely tough year, but he's come out on the other side and seems intent on making a go of things with a more professional staff steering him on the correct path.
It was only Day 1 of OTAs. But after everything Corral's been through, this was probably the biggest confidence boost imaginable.