4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 2
It was another interesting day of practice in the Spartanburg heat.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB showing out
The Carolina Panthers have their starting middle linebacker tandem locked in next season. Frankie Luvu and Shaq Thompson should be a dynamic tandem within Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme, but depth options behind the veteran duo represent something of a concern unless someone steps up.
Thankfully for the Panthers, a recent arrival is already beginning to rise from the proverbial wilderness. Kamu Grugier-Hill has taken the bull by the horns over the opening two sessions, displaying poise against the run and natural instincts in coverage that made everyone sit up and take notice.
The former sixth-round pick out of Eastern Illinois picked off Andy Dalton for the second-straight day, which is the best possible way to get noticed. Carolina has an opening behind the primary interior linebacking duo and Grugier-Hill might have the inside track thanks to his renowned ability to assist on special teams.
It's not like Grugier-Hill is a nobody talking off the street. The second-level defender went over 100 tackles for the Houston Texans in 2021 and is also a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in his career when Frank Reich was the team's offensive coordinator.
Grugier-Hill has a lot of hard work ahead. However, things couldn't have gone much better over the opening two days.