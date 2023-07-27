4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 2
It was another interesting day of practice in the Spartanburg heat.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers making Miles Sanders a focal point
With all the talk surrounding running back salaries and certain established stars around the league not getting paid, it's only brightened the spotlight on Miles Sanders to a certain extent. The former second-round pick was in the minority for players at the position this offseason after getting a four-year deal with decent money attached, which can hopefully provide the Carolina Panthers with a three-down presence capable of setting the tone consistently.
Sanders is eager to repay the faith shown in him by the Panthers after the Philadelphia Eagles deemed him surplus to requirements. According to those in attendance at camp practice, it looks like the offense is going to run through the Penn State product early and often during games.
There was a slight blip from Sanders when he fumbled a hand-off with Bryce Young. But overall, the running back reportedly looked sharp and is providing a nice outlet out of the backfield in obvious passing situations.
Again, we are still early in the process. Chuba Hubbard looks lean and could factor into the equation, but all signs point to Sanders being the focal point unless something drastically unfortunate occurs between now and when Carolina travels to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Having a productive running back makes things easier for everybody. That's why Sanders could be the most important acquisition outside of Young in 2023.