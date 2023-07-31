4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
Derrick Brown's influence on Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers have been impressive defensively throughout training camp so far. Bryce Young and the offense are giving them plenty to think about, which is only going to help both sides when the time comes to take the field for their regular-season opener at the Atlanta Falcons.
It's been encouraging to see the players taking on board increased and differing demands within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. One of the most important cogs in this equation is Derrick Brown, who looks ready to enhance his outstanding efforts during the previous campaign heading into Year 4 of his professional career.
Brown is moving over to a 3-4 defensive end and has been wreaking his customary havoc. The Panthers offensive line is having a hard time coping with the former first-round selection, double-teaming him on almost every play in the hope it can somehow limit his overall influence.
This is allowing others around Brown additional space to work, so it's a win-win. Coping with double teams is something the one-time Auburn product's had to deal with throughout his college and pro career, so it's nothing new.
Carolina is banking on Brown to put up Pro Bowl-caliber numbers once again in 2023. If he can do this and others also respond well to a more diverse and dynamic defensive system, this unit could emerge as one of the league's surprise packages when it's all said and done.