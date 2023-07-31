4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Raheem Blackshear impresses
With Miles Sanders atop the running back depth chart and set to assume a three-down role, things don't look especially promising for Chuba Hubbard or Raheem Blackshear when it comes to increased involvement. However, things could change in the blink of an eye where players at the position are concerned, so quality depth is essential for the Carolina Panthers in pursuit of better fortunes.
Blackshear seems to be the No. 3 option but should make the team thanks to his pass-catching prowess. The undrafted free agent is also set to factor in the kick return game provided he beats out the likes of Shi Smith and Damiere Byrd to the role.
There was a lot to like about Blackshear's performance during Monday's session. He looked explosive and protected the football, which also saw a memorable highlight thanks to a deep connection with Andy Dalton that drew widespread cheers from those in attendance.
This is a nice confidence boost for Blackshear, who's loved in the locker room and as always produces the goods when called upon. Just how much involvement he accumulates during the regular season has yet to be determined, but Sanders handling 30-plus carries a game is asking for trouble.
Hubbard and Blackshear offer a nice change of pace. Something that can keep opposing defenses on their toes and avoid becoming too predictable with Sanders hogging the limelight.