4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 7
The Carolina Panthers got back down to business after another day off following Fan Fest,
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL missed Taylor Moton
For those reading this in a panic about Taylor Moton's status, relax. The stud offensive tackle was given a rest day by the coaching staff heading into the weekend, which is normally the case for some veterans who know full well how to prepare their bodies for the upcoming challenges that await.
Moton will be back in the lineup for the next practice. However, his presence was sorely missed on the offensive line throughout this particular session according to those in attendance.
It's hard to picture the Carolina Panthers' protection without Moton. He is always on the field, is as reliable as they come in terms of production, and has also emerged as one of the prominent leaders within the locker room despite his quiet demeanor from the outside looking in.
There could be a fine line between success and failure for the Panthers in 2023. Therefore, losing one of their two bookend tackles for a prolonged period would be nothing short of disastrous considering the options further down the depth chart.
Cam Erving was spotted getting blown up by Brian Burns and others, which is a familiar sight to fans who watched him as the blindside starter in 2021. It was just one practice, but it only highlighted Moton's importance heading into the new season.