4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 7
The Carolina Panthers got back down to business after another day off following Fan Fest,
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's efficient day
Bryce Young had a special guest at practice today in the form of his girlfriend. Nobody likes looking foolish in front of their spouse, so it came as no surprise to see the quarterback put together an efficient day going up against the Carolina Panthers' first-string defense.
As previously stated, the Panthers' offensive line missed veteran right tackle Taylor Moton enormously. That said, Young's elite processing and rapid-fire release ensured the chains kept moving despite the odd sack here and there.
Young was supremely accurate under center, producing notable highlights to the likes of Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark. There was also an Ian Thomas sighting after a perfectly timed ball on a tight-end dig route, with Javon Wims also benefitting from the former Alabama star's accuracy as he integrates into the rotation.
There were some frustrating moments for Young. He gave up a coverage sack late in practice - which was the primary reason - but he kept the ball out of harm's way to alleviate any unwarranted concerns about recent interceptions in a relaxed setting.
Again, the tests will get a lot tougher for Young next week when the Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner-led New York Jets defense comes to town. If he can emerge from those joint practices with his reputation intact, further confidence about his overall rookie outlook will go through the roof.