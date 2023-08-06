4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp Day 9
Just a few practices remain at this year's Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Deion Jones settling in well
Arriving at a team late into training camp is not exactly the most ideal situation for any player. Thankfully for the Carolina Panthers, they've not experienced such complications with linebacker Deion Jones.
The Panthers wasted no time in signing Jones following a successful tryout. It took a few sessions to get his football legs back under him, but the Pro Bowler is starting to impact the defensive rotation and according to those in attendance, had a productive session on Sunday.
Jones was spotted generating pressure in obvious pass-rushing situations, which was pleasing. The former second-round selection also drew praise from head coach Frank Reich following practice, who stated that it looks like he's been around for the entirety of training camp rather than just a week or so.
This is a step in the right direction for Jones, who appeared to regress on the Cleveland Browns last season. He looks like a lock to make the 53-man roster currently, which gives the Panthers another productive performer to assist on the rotation and leader within the locker room.
With Kamu Grugier-Hill also catching the eye, Jones' emergence could spell bad news for Brandon Smith's future after just one season in Carolina. Therefore, the defensive second-level dynamic is going to be a must-watch storyline throughout the preseason.