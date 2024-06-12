4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 minicamp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's 'best day'
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales and his staff have left their mark on Bryce Young. The quarterback needed someone to help steer him on the right path after being pulled in different directions by coaches who couldn't get on the same page during his rookie campaign. It's only early in the process, but the signs are encouraging.
This continued on Day 1 of Carolina's mandatory minicamp. Young looked assured in the pocket and with his distribution according to those who attended the session. His blossoming connection with Diontae Johnson was evident throughout as the recent acquisition via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to assume the alpha mantle within the wide receiver room.
There is a long way to go, but Young is impressing and more importantly, gaining back confidence lost during a first NFL season that won't live long in the memory. This was a sentiment echoed by Canales, who hailed his signal-caller's ability to grasp the offense as a major plus based on comments via Fan Nation.
"I would just say the comfort and familiarity with our terms, with the plays. Today was by far his best day just operating the offense. The execution of the plays…defense makes plays too. But as far as getting out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, moving the shifts and motions, using cadence, figuring problems out with the protections - this was a fantastic day for Bryce."- Dave Canales via Fan Nation
Nobody is getting carried away. Young comes into the campaign with a big point to prove. But the belief among loyal fans never wavered and Canales genuinely thinks he's got the tools needed to take the Panthers where they want to go.
Canales' reputation for helping quarterbacks galvanize their careers is renowned. He's also adamant Young is a quick fix if he develops his fundamental traits and adopts a scheme to suit his strengths. Looking at how things are unfolding, it couldn't be going much better.