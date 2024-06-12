4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 minicamp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney looking to help Carolina Panthers teammates
Jadeveon Clowney was back in the building after skipping the final stage of voluntary organized team activities. The veteran's been around long enough to know how best to prepare his body for the upcoming challenges. Of all those absent, his was the least concerning by a considerable margin.
The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Clowney next season. As previously mentioned, their edge rushing room is among the league's worst unless someone rises from obscurity to play a key rotational role. The former No. 1 overall selection is tasked with producing solid numbers and staying healthy to avoid any unnecessary complications in 2024.
There's something else catching the eye regarding Clowney's contribution. The South Carolina product is passing on the wealth of knowledge accumulated throughout his career to younger members of the roster. Hopefully, this can provide the spark that ignites them to better fortunes moving forward.
Clowney delved deeper into this when speaking to the media. Based on his comments via the team's website, he's also keen to adopt a different mindset in the unit. This centers on work ethic, putting in the hard yards, and taking pride in preparing the right way.
"I'm just trying to carry over here what I learned from other teams. I was younger, getting traded around. I was learning at this point. I'm trying to teach them guys what I learned. It's really about having a good, positive attitude every day, knowing you got to get to work. I tell them guys, man, it's two hours on the field, two hours in the meeting rooms. And that's the day. It should be no problem. When I was young, I had a problem too. But now it's like I'm going to learn it's just two hours a day. You're making a lot of money, just go out there two hours, just do your job and have fun doing it."- Jadeveon Clowney via Panthers.com
This is only going to help the Panthers when push comes to shove. Clowney commands instant respect. If those further down the pecking order had any sense, they'd be hanging on his every word and soaking up as much information as they could.