4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 minicamp Day 2
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers wrapped up the early portion of offseason workouts with the second and final day of their mandatory minicamp. Players will now enjoy a short period of rest before embarking on their first training camp under new head coach Dave Canales. This will also be held in Charlotte rather than the stifling heat of Wofford College in Spartanburg.
There's a different energy around the Panthers thanks to Canales' presence. There are no egos, just players and staff working in unison to achieve new short and long-term objectives. Hopefully, this can begin the team's ascent into relevancy and potential playoff consideration sooner rather than later.
Fans have cautious optimism about what's unfolding. Things appear different in almost every way. At the same time, they've been burned before by expectations and false promises. Proving it on the field in a competitive setting is all that matters after years of abject failure.
That's for the future. For now, here are four critical observations from Day 2 of Carolina's mandatory minicamp in 2024.
Eddy Pineiro's frosty Carolina Panthers return
After deciding not to participate in kicking drills on Day 1, Eddy Pineiro donned his boots for the final practice session of mandatory minicamp. According to those in attendance, he went 2-for-4 during the team field goal session. This included booming one from more than 50 yards through the upright.
Harrison Mevis is still breathing down his neck. Pineiro isn't too keen on developing a bond with the undrafted free agent based on comments via his media availability after practice. He also refused to elaborate on why he decided to skip voluntary offseason workouts, claiming the matter will remain private.
Pineiro looked edgier than ever before. This isn't a bad thing, especially considering someone is coming in to potentially take his starting spot. But it was a frosty return to the Carolina Panthers all things considered.
This kicking competition is going to go on for a while. Mevis and Pineiro will battle it out throughout the team's training camp. Looking at how things have transpired to this point, it could legitimately go either way.