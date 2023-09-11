4 critical observations from Carolina Panthers' loss at the Falcons in Week 1
It was an afternoon to forget for the Carolina Panthers in Atlanta.
By Luke Gray
What were some critical observations to emerge from a dismal performance as the Carolina Panthers suffered defeat at the Atlanta Falcons?
After an offseason filled with optimism and expectations, things came crashing down to earth in typical Carolina Panthers fashion as Frank Reich’s new team played a messy game, losing 24-10 on the road to Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons.
Week 1 is always something of a mess, with many unexpected results. However, there was still genuine optimism amongst fans that the Panthers could get the job done.
What this game demonstrated is that 2023 may be a season of bumps for the Panthers. This is understandable when you have a rookie quarterback under center and a plethora of new coaches and players.
The Panthers lost this game themselves when you break it down. Before a deep pass to Kyle Pitts halfway through the fourth quarter, Ridder had 54 passing yards, but Carolina's three turnovers resulted in 17 of Atlanta’s 24 points. That is hard to come back from.
Jessie Bates III showed why he is one of the league's best safeties, picking Bryce Young off twice and forcing Miles Sanders to fumble the ball.
This performance should certainly temper expectations regarding the season, There will be a lot of bumps in the road, but patience is needed as the signs are certainly there for Bryce Young to succeed providing he right adjustments are made.
Without further ado, let’s look at four critical observations from a disappointing Week 1 showing from the Panthers.