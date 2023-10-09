4 critical observations from the Carolina Panthers' loss at Lions in Week 5
It's going from bad to worse for the Carolina Panthers...
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers desperately need inspiration from Frank Reich
As we watched the Carolina Panthers slip further into a pit of misery, it was difficult to look across at the Detroit Lions led by Dan Campbell and not feel jealous of the way he has turned the franchise around. At 1-6 last season, things seemed bleak in Michigan but since then, they have been one of the league's best - compiling a 10-3 record and are heavy favorites to win the NFC North.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a better motivator than Campbell. One watch of his post-game locker room speeches makes it clear why his players fight so hard for him.
Across the touchline with Frank Reich, unfortunately, you couldn’t get a bigger contrast in styles. While the Panthers' figurehead is a good man and respected coach, it’s hard to imagine him firing up his players the way Campbell does.
The frustrating aspect for Panthers’ fans is they had a leader of men already in interim head coach Steve Wilks, but he was not allowed to lead this team. Given the way things are unfolding, the franchise is crying out for this sort of figure.
The chances are Reich - at the very least - sees out the season. But could team owner David Tepper get antsy and fire someone if the team is 0-6 at the bye?
Position coaches James Campen and Todd Wash seem potential scapegoats. Or could Tepper spring a surprise and part ways with general manager Scott Fitterer?
What Tepper has proved during his ownership tenure is to expect the unexpected.