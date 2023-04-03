4 critical riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve during 2023 NFL Draft
Do the Carolina Panthers have enough at TE?
One of the biggest issues that held the Carolina Panthers back last season was the lack of pass-catching presence across the team's tight end unit. Something that had to change for the organization to stand any chance of making genuine progress under Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff.
Thankfully, this was addressed relatively early in free agency. The Panthers got their hands on Hayden Hurst - who is well known to the region having played his college football at South Carolina and represents a significant upgrade on anything Carolina's had since the days of Greg Olsen.
Hurst can get open quickly and is going to be a huge asset for Carolina's new rookie signal-caller across the middle. However, this is one of the deepest tight-end draft classes in recent memory, so the Panthers could land another option if the right opportunity presents itself.
Ian Thomas took a pay cut and is now going to fill a blocking role, one suspects. The wildcard is Tommy Tremble, who's flashed moments of quality without producing enough consistency to be considered a starting option as yet.
There is no sentiment surrounding the Panthers' decision-making process this spring. If they feel like an upgrade can be acquired during the 2023 NFL Draft, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger given how aggressive they've been to date.