4 critical riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve during 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers CB plans
Another positional group that's been ignored despite a clear need for reinforcements is the cornerback room. Perhaps the Carolina Panthers have something up their sleeve, but it's hard to look at the team's current options and not think more is needed with OTAs on the immediate horizon.
Jaycee Horn is a shutdown presence capable of locking down one side of the field when healthy. However, the same cannot be said of Keith Taylor Jr. and C.J. Henderson, who struggled to meet even modest expectations during the previous campaign.
There is also some concern about the torn Achilles suffered by Donte Jackson and how long the former second-round selection will take to get back. Even then, he might not be the force of old considering how reliant the player is on speed and quick changes of direction.
The backend looks solid from a starting standpoint after the addition of Vonn Bell to go alongside Xavier Woods. Depth is a concern here too, so it's something the Panthers cannot ignore during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Don't be surprised if the Panthers use one of their Day 2 picks on improving the secondary. Although acquiring a veteran cheaply in free agency beforehand cannot be dismissed, either.
No matter which direction the Panthers go, they must add to the group before competitive games arrive. Otherwise, it could end up being a weak link.