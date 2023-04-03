4 critical riddles the Carolina Panthers must solve during 2023 NFL Draft
Who will the Carolina Panthers pick at No. 1?
This is the one riddle above all else that the Carolina Panthers must knock out of the park. Their daring move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft was the easy part - it's choosing the quarterback capable of leading the franchise back into contention that's more difficult.
At least from the outside looking in, the decision is seemingly between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. However, the level of intrigue surrounding Anthony Richardson makes him a wildcard that cannot be dismissed entirely.
The Panthers went all guns blazing to the major pro days over the last fortnight. Whether those in power saw something that would change their mind is anyone's guess, but Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich haven't been giving much away throughout the pre-draft assessment phase despite the media's best efforts.
This is an exciting time for fans, even though fierce debates are raging about which signal-caller should be the guy. There is no wrong answer between Stroud and Young, with Richardson's potential generational upside something else the primary decision-makers must take into account.
It's a good problem for the Panthers to have. Fitterer said something like this could be in the works if there was a consensus agreement, but the front office figure also added that Carolina must be right with the team's choice after sacrificing significant capital and wide receiver D.J. Moore.
He's not wrong.