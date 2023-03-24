4 desirable free agents the Panthers should sign before 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign D.J. Chark
Adam Thielen signing for the Carolina Panthers represents a huge statement of intent. The wide receiver remains one of the league's slickest route runners and will be a tremendous asset to whoever those in power select at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Thielen is great and has a lot more to give. However, general manager Scott Fitterer has made no secret of his desire to get a vertical deep threat into the building now that Chosen Anderson and D.J. Moore are no longer around.
There remains some interest in D.J. Chark, who is arguably the best-remaining wideout on the market outside of Odell Beckham Jr. And probably far cheaper for good measure.
Chark is a dynamic weapon when healthy and someone that would bring another dimension to Carolina's offense under Frank Reich. His skill set also seems to complement that of Thielen, who is a smooth route-runner over short-to-intermediate routes and can be counted upon in big moments.
Unlike most intriguing veterans at this stage of free agency, Chark is heading into his prime at 26 years old and could flourish further in the coming years in an offense that makes him the focal point.
This wouldn't stop the Panthers from acquiring a wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL Draft. It just means they'd have another option with proven NFL credentials to go alongside Thielen.