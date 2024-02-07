4 dream free agents for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Signing any of these free agents would be a dream come true...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Jaylon Johnson
- Cornerback | Chicago Bears
Ejiro Evero staying on to work alongside Dave Canales as defensive coordinator is a significant boost. The Carolina Panthers need continuity in the worst possible way amid more landmark changes. Having the progressive mind bought in is the first successful task completed by the head coach since taking the reins.
Evero's defense played well in tough circumstances last season. He kept things progressing and many players down on their luck thrived under his leadership. If this unit wants to take another leap forward in 2024, a few tweaks to the playing personnel should do the trick.
Jaycee Horn is a core foundational piece. There aren't many other sure things in the cornerback room - something that could make this position group a huge need when the free-agent frenzy arrives.
Pairing Horn with Jaylon Johnson would be a potentially exceptional tandem. The Chicago Bears standout handed in a trade request before the deadline after failing to secure a new deal. No offer worth considering arrived, but whether this relationship has fractured past the point of no return remains to be seen.
There would be a queue of suitors willing to make Johnson an offer if the Bears let him walk. He's a candidate for the franchise tag, but the benefits of adding him to Carolina's progressive defense with Evero leading the charge are there for all to see.