4 dream free agents for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Signing any of these free agents would be a dream come true...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Tee Higgins
- Wide Receiver | Cincinnati Bengals
Bryce Young needs better weapons moving forward. One could pick holes in the signal-caller's rookie production, but that fact is undeniable. Unless this is addressed as a matter of urgency, the same problems will emerge despite the presence of a renowned quarterback developer in head coach Dave Canales.
This is projected to be the deepest wide receiver draft class in recent memory. The free-agent pool also looks good, but these options will diminish once franchise tags and contract restructures have been allocated.
Tee Higgins would be a dream for most Panthers fans. Those who follow the Clemson Tigers know what type of game-changing ability he has. Something that's also been evident in the pros en route to 3,684 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns in four seasons.
Higgins could take this opportunity to branch out and become a genuine WR1. That doesn't seem likely with the Cincinnati Bengals considering the presence of Ja'Marr Chase. But the AFC North outfit isn't going to give him up without a fight.
The Bengals could take the matter out of his hands by placing the franchise tag on Higgins. This is a situation the Panthers should be monitoring closely. Contingency plans should be made if Cincinnati finds a way to keep him around, but a bold bid cannot be dismissed if he gets the opportunity to speak with other teams next month.