4 early roster cuts that could instantly help the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Could the Carolina Panthers pick up one of these early releases in 2023?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Desmond King (CB)
Another area where the Carolina Panthers could use additional reinforcements is at the cornerback position. There's been a lot to like about C.J. Henderson's growth under legitimate NFL coaches this offseason and Troy Hill's arrival might also assist, but adding one more capable presence wouldn't hurt considering how pass-happy most teams are these days.
Injuries are another element of this equation that cannot be overlooked. Both Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson have suffered a number of complications throughout their respective careers, so bolstering depth is never a bad thing all things considered.
The Houston Texans raised a few eyebrows on Monday by releasing Desmond King, who could have something to offer as a slot coverage specialist and also in the return game.
King is a former All-Pro with proven credentials. His production on a struggling Houston team last season was decent, giving up an 85.8 passer rating when targeted, securing two interceptions, and gaining a creditable 73.2 grade from Pro Football Focus as a result of his efforts.
This move was probably done with a view to giving young players an opportunity under an exceptional defensive mind in DeMeco Ryans. But that does not detract from how beneficial King's presence could be to the Panthers if he makes it that far down the waiver wire pecking order.