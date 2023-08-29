4 early roster cuts that could instantly help the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Could the Carolina Panthers pick up one of these early releases in 2023?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Ross Blacklock (DL)
The NFL never sleeps. Ross Blacklock found that out to his cost late on Monday evening when the Minnesota Vikings informed him that they were going in a different direction.
This came just one year after the Vikings struck a deal with the Houston Texans to bring Blacklock into the fold. Things didn't go according to plan for the defensive lineman, who clearly hasn't shown enough throughout the summer to warrant involvement within Brian Flores' new dynamic system after Minnesota parted ways with Ed Donatell.
Blacklock is well on his way to becoming a draft bust after being taken No. 40 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But it might be worth the Carolina Panthers getting a closer look considering their lack of depth on the defensive line.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, Blacklock might be a little on the light side for a 3-4 nose tackle. In this scenario, the former TCU stud would probably be a rotational edge player behind Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle.
There might be better options available by the time 4 p.m. rolls around, in all honesty. But make no mistake, the Panthers must add to their defensive front before Week 1 as Ejiro Evero looks to propel Carolina's defense to heights not seen for some time.