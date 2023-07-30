4 early standouts from Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
These players have caught the eye early at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
The most anticipated camp performance this season - arguably in the league - centers on Bryce Young and his adaptation to life as the No. 1 overall pick.
As is fully expected with a rookie, we saw some bumps in the road especially on the second and third days. Young threw back-to-back pick sixes to Shaq Thompson and C.J. Henderson, who himself has also impressed so far.
But on the whole, for Young, the positives certainly outweigh the negatives and the Carolina Panthers may have a seriously special talent on their hands. After years of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Will Grier, and Kyle Allen to name a few, this fanbase deserves a talented quarterback they can wholeheartedly support.
Young carries himself like a franchise quarterback, showing maturity and poise way beyond his 22 years. We saw that with some excellent throws at camp to date.
His immediate connection with D.J. Chark is something that should fill fans with extreme excitement as the pair have the capabilities to form a real dynamic pair. So it was to no one’s surprise when Young was named the official QB1 by Frank Reich.
The worst moment for Young in the early portion of the camp was when he was left hanging by a young fan after signing an autograph. But as always, he responded well to adversity.