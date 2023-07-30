4 early standouts from Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
These players have caught the eye early at Carolina Panthers training camp.
By Luke Gray
Kamu Grugier-Hill - Carolina Panthers LB
From the most anticipated player to step out at Wofford College to one of the lesser-known names. That’s no disrespect to Kamu Grugier-Hill, who has forged a solid NFL career for himself since being drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round back in 2016 - even collecting a Super Bowl ring while a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Grugier-Hill has formed a reputation as an excellent special teamer who offers a lot as a rotational linebacker. But the player still has a lot of starting experience while he was with the Houston Texans.
The player's numbers according to Pro Football Focus don’t jump off the page. However, Grugier-Hill offers a lot athletically which fits the mold of the other Carolina Panthers’ inside linebackers.
With Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu expected to be the starters and 2022 fourth-round pick Brandon Smith still somewhat of an unknown, Grugier-Hill will be the next man up in the rotation. If what we’ve seen early in camp translates to the regular season, he may find himself a key part of the rotation under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
The player made an impact on back-to-back practices with two interceptions from Andy Dalton. One even drew the praise of his head coach Frank Reich among others.
Grugier-Hill - who hails from the island of O’ahu - could make a similar impact as a fellow Pacific Islander on the roster. Back in 2021, Luvu was brought in as a special teams ace before forging a role in the rotation, could we see the same from his new teammate in 2023?