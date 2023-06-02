4 emerging alphas on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Frankie Luvu - Carolina Panthers LB
Frankie Luvu's emergence from a roster bubble candidate upon joining the Carolina Panthers to an integral part of the team's plans within two years is an inspiring one. Not many gave the linebacker a genuine shot at having this sort of impact, which goes to show how much hard work and heart can do for talent if anyone is willing to go above and beyond to reach their goals.
After shining in a rotational role during the 2021 campaign, Luvu took another positive step when tasked with more responsibilities last season. The former Washington State star was everywhere - a sideline-to-sideline force that impacted the game on a three-down basis to leave absolutely no doubt as to his importance moving forward.
This is a big year for Luvu, who looks set to occupy a middle linebacker position in Ejiro Evero's creative 3-4 base alongside veteran captain Shaq Thompson. However, restricting the player's outstanding instincts from the interior would not be the best course of action.
There promises to be a lot of creativity and interchanging, which means the possibilities are endless in terms of where Luvu could be deployed. His passion and fire are elements that other players naturally gravitate towards, so it'll be interesting to see how he copes with a bigger bullseye on his back from opposing protection schemes entering a contract year.
Luvu stands to make a ton of cash in 2023. And if the Panthers had any sense, they'd pay up.