4 emerging alphas on the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Asking a first-year player to immediately step in and become an alpha presence within a locker room full of established figures much older and with far more experience is a lot. But that's exactly what the Carolina Panthers want from quarterback Bryce Young.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will have help. Andy Dalton's veteran presence alongside Young in the quarterback room will be a significant asset and the coaching staff is littered with experienced figures who know what it takes to succeed at the highest level.
Having extra assistance will be crucial to Young's transition. But the former Alabama stud must get his teammates onside quickly by displaying the right attitude, inspiring confidence in the huddle, and putting them in the best possible positions to produce.
Everyone knows what the Panthers invested to bring Young into the building. This alone should get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet as Carolina embarks on an exciting new era under Frank Reich.
Young is never going to be the flamboyant cultural reset that Cam Newton quickly became. But his flawless demeanor, calmness under immense pressure, and poise beyond his years can become leadership traits in their own right.
There's little doubt Young will be under center in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. If he can gradually emerge into a team alpha right out of the gate, don't be surprised if Carolina ascends much sooner than anticipated.