4 emerging surprises from Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023
Training camp has thrown up some surprises for the Carolina Panthers so far.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB resurgence
Much like the situation at edge rusher opposite Brian Burns, the Carolina Panthers almost completely ignored bolstering their cornerback options throughout the offseason. This could be the biggest gamble of all considering how everyone aside from Jaycee Horn performed during the previous campaign.
Horn himself has concerns about his ability to stay healthy. But the Panthers' coaching staff clearly thought they had enough in their locker to get something extra out of an athletically gifted group.
Although there needs to be a level of trust attached to the new regime, a clear sense of trepidation from this particular decision was evident across the fanbase. However, based on what we've witnessed throughout camp so far, they might be onto something.
The Panthers have erred on the side of caution with the likes of Donte Jackson and Horn as they recover from complications. That said, C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. have both taken a notable surge forward under coaches that are actually coaching.
Henderson's momentum was halted by injury but left reasons for encouragement without question. Taylor drew the praise of head coach Frank Reich after a fantastic interception on Tuesday, which will boost the former fifth-round selection's confidence enormously.
Considering the worries surrounding Carolina's cornerback group, this is much better than many - including yours truly - anticipated. Whether they can keep it up when competitive reps that matter arrive remains to be seen.