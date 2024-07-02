4 established alphas on the Carolina Panthers roster in 2024
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Not many veterans can walk into a locker room and become an established alpha right out of the gate. Jadeveon Clowney fits into this category in no uncertain terms.
Clowney was a huge addition to the Carolina Panthers. They needed dire assistance on the edge after trading Brian Burns and losing Frankie Luvu to the Washington Commanders in free agency. Adding the former No. 1 overall selection instantly legitimized Dan Morgan's plans to take the franchise forward.
The two-year deal offered coupled with the prospect of playing closer to home intrigued Clowney enough to join the ranks. He's not come to make up the numbers or go through the motions. He believes the Panthers can prosper quicker than expected under the new regime and will strive to make a significant contribution.
This is a massive boost in more ways than one. Clowney's production last season with the Baltimore Ravens showed no signs of slowing down. It'll be tougher in Carolina with more attention coming his way from opposing protection schemes, but it's nothing he hasn't experienced before during his career.
Clowney's influence away from the gridiron will be equally as important. The veteran must guide a young group of edge rushers on the correct path. He needs to provide support and advice to get them up to the required standard. The South Carolina product must also become an alpha-like presence across the locker room.
The Panthers desperately need leaders. There isn't much Clowney hasn't seen or done during his time in the league. While he never quite met the generational tag, the edge rusher's got enough accomplishments under his belt to command instant respect.
Whether the Panthers have enough at the edge rusher spot remains to be seen. They cannot afford Clowney or D.J. Wonnum to falter - Ejiro Evero doesn't have enough dependable depth for that currently. A huge effort is needed to fill the gaping void left by those who recently departed the organization.