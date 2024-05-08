4 experiments the Carolina Panthers could cut short in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have taken some big risks under previous regimes. This led to a constant stream of failures that compounded in one of the most embarrassing campaigns in franchise history - one that saw the franchise cough up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears as a result.
There seems to be more professionalism attached to Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' ethos. They set their stall out immediately, moving with purpose and reinstalling a sense of belief across the organization. A lot of hard work remains and everything needs to come together between the white lines, but attaining a sense of respectability seems well within their capabilities next season.
Carolina is on a long road back to prosperity. It's not going to happen overnight, but Canales is confident that the Panthers can begin to lay down a marker and get the NFL looking at them a little differently after being tabbed as the league's laughingstock last time around.
Not every gamble is going to pay off. With this in mind, here are four experiments the Panthers could cut short in 2024.
Carolina Panthers center switch
After spending big bucks on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, the Carolina Panthers have a new offensive guard tandem. This should give quarterback Bryce Young consistent time in the pocket and also make the rushing attack more productive thanks to the physicality both free-agent additions bring to the table.
The Panthers opted to release Bradley Bozeman after two seasons and not target a replacement. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are switching Austin Corbett to the center position, which could bear fruit but comes with an element of risk attached.
Corbett is coming off two serious knee injuries and has never won a starting gig at the center spot during his previous stops. Morgan stated that Brady Christensen is also taking reps, but there isn't a genuine specialist aside from undrafted free agent Andrew Raym.
If the former second-round selection out of Nevada cannot make this work, the ramifications will be severe. Morgan must also act swiftly to change course if things don't start as many envisage.