4 experiments the Carolina Panthers could cut short in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers nose tackle spot
A'Shawn Robinson should be an outstanding addition to the Carolina Panthers defensive front. He's a formidable run-stopper, so slotting him opposite Derrick Brown provides the franchise with a highly productive 3-4 defensive end tandem during the 2024 campaign.
The Panthers also seem eager to see if Shy Tuttle can improve as the team's starting nose tackle with another prominent piece alongside him. Last year's free-agent signing looked uncomfortable and undersized to be a legitimate interior anchor last season. There were moments of quality, but the production was inconsistent at best overall.
Tuttle should be better for the experience, but there's just no telling for sure. The Panthers did nothing to enhance competition at the position during free agency or the draft. While it represents a supreme vote of confidence in the veteran, the pressure on his shoulders is evident.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is renowned for doing more with less. It's something he managed last season after overseeing a successful campaign on defense despite severe injury problems from start to finish.
Several established stars have left and been replaced by bargain-basement acquisitions, which is thanks in no small part to Dan Morgan's investment transition to the offensive side of things to aid Bryce Young following his turbulent rookie campaign. This means there is no room for passengers defensively. Those in power believe Tuttle can make strides, but it's a situation worth monitoring over the first few games of 2024.
If Tuttle becomes a weak link, the consequences will be severe. The Panthers also have no legitimate contingency plan in place right now - although there is still time for that to change when cuts arrive - so anything less than enhanced consistency is unlikely to be well received.
Many fans were surprised Tuttle got another shot. But if this got Evero's seal of approval, there needs to be a level of trust attached after the coach's sterling first season in Carolina.