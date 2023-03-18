4 experiments the Carolina Panthers could cut short in 2023
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
The days of gambling on reclamation projects seem to be fading where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. There is now a clear plan for long-term stability at the quarterback position, which should also transition to other positional groups once this new regime firmly finds its feet.
One of the biggest gambles made by the Panthers outside of those under center during the Matt Rhule era centered on C.J. Henderson. The cornerback was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the hope he could flourish in a more stable environment, which hasn't paid off as yet heading into the final year of his deal.
There is no chance Henderson gets his fifth-year option triggered this off-season. If he cannot raise his performance levels with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero leading the charge, this will be his final season in Carolina.
One thing Henderson has going for him is the lack of depth Carolina has at the position. However, this is surely going to change either with a free agent or a talented cornerback prospect from a decent class.
Much like the situation with Tommy Tremble, flashes are not enough for Henderson anymore. It's time for the defensive back to finally start fulfilling the immense promise that surrounded the player following an exceptional college career at Florida.