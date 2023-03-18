4 experiments the Carolina Panthers could cut short in 2023
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Another trade made by the Carolina Panthers has a hung verdict right now. Laviska Shenault Jr. didn't factor all that much in 2022, but his good moments indicate a role could be in the offing under Frank Reich and his new expansive system on offense.
This represents the last chance saloon for Shenault in Carolina. His ability to create mismatches and generate yards after the catch could be of significant use next season, which would make life easier for the Panthers' rookie quarterback - whoever that might be.
It wasn't easy for Shenault to come in without much in the way of preparation time. Hopefully, a full offseason with the Panthers might be exactly what the former second-round selection needs to thrive.
Of course, much will depend on what reinforcements the Panthers acquire via free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft, or even the trade market. Something that could demote Shenault further down the pecking order along the way.
There is enough in Shenault's locker to become a factor. But it's vital for the player to get a strong start under his belt when preparations ramp up for the upcoming campaign.