4 experiments the Carolina Panthers could cut short in 2023
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
D'Onta Foreman's departure in free agency in favor of Miles Sanders was surprising. While there's a clear difference in overall numbers, the Texas product caught the eye when installed into the lineup last season and was more than willing of another go-around.
This is a real statement of intent from the Carolina Panthers under their new, collective recruitment and retention process. Something that puts almost the entire roster on notice outside of the more indispensable weapons such as Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn, and Ikem Ekwonu.
One player who could be impacted more than most by Sanders' arrival is Chuba Hubbard. The former fourth-round selection bounced back in a big way last season after an indifferent rookie campaign, but Carolina's improved coaching staff is working with a clean slate and won't hesitate to go in a different direction.
We'll find out more about Hubbard's resolve this off-season. Duce Staley is renowned for having the highest standards and isn't afraid to let his players know, so the Oklahoma State product must work hard in pursuit of winning his new coach over.
If not, then the Panthers will reduce the carries to a similar level we saw early in the 2022 season. Something that would be a major disappointment for Hubbard given his growth in all phases last time around.