4 extremely early cut candidates for the Carolina Panthers in 2024
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
- Cap saving - $4.5 million
The Carolina Panthers recently restructured Xavier Woods' contract, saving them $1.64 million against their 2023 cap. Not exactly an astronomical sum, but every cent counts at this stage with established stars to re-sign and problem positions to strengthen.
If Ejiro Evero moves Jeremy Chinn closer to the line of scrimmage, Woods was Carolina's only reliable safety option before the signing of Vonn Bell. Even with another veteran joining the Panthers, the former sixth-round selection has a big responsibility next season after playing well overall following his switch from the Minnesota Vikings.
Woods was a strong communicator on the back end and came up with some big plays throughout the campaign. This was a good signing for the Panthers at a decent price compared to most starting options around the league, but a new coaching staff will be expecting the veteran to raise his game further in 2023.
If Woods cannot do this effectively and the Panthers have options at the position, then cutting the player with one year remaining on his deal cannot be ruled out. This comes with a cap saving of $4.5 million and $3.52 million in dead money.
Hopefully, that won't be the case. Woods looks set to be an important part of Evero's defense next season, which comes with increased expectations he must live up to.
Whether he can do this or not is another matter.