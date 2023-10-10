4 fatal flaws behind Carolina Panthers capitulation at the Lions in Week 5
The most lopsided loss of their season has the Panthers searching for answers
Carolina Panthers don't have a dependable rushing attack
While it is fair to say that the Carolina Panthers offensive line has been below expectations despite an improved showing in Week 5, their running backs have struggled to find any productivity whatsoever. The same held true against the Detroit Lions.
Chuba Hubbard has looked good in short spurts as the RB2, which is a role he is best at. But he is not consistent enough to lead a rushing attack as a RB1.
That is why general manager Scott Fitterer signed Miles Sanders in free agency. That acquisition seems to be the biggest flop of the off-season for any team in the NFL through five weeks.
Not only is the former Philadelphia Eagle averaging an uninspiring 3.1 yards per carry, but he has fumbled twice in 2023. Simply put, Sanders needs to protect the ball if he cannot help move the Panthers down the field.
There was a play on Carolina's first drive of the game where a huge seam was created by the offensive line. However, Sanders was completely blind to it and instead ran into a congested area of the field for a minimal gain.
Sanders looked great on the Eagles last season en route to his first Pro Bowl selection. After the first five games of 2023, it seems more and more as if he was a product of a great team and he has struggled to adjust to a new offensive system.