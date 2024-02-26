4 first-round mistakes that continue to haunt Carolina Panthers
Mistakes were made...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers overlooked Davante Adams
"I thought I was going to the Carolina Panthers."
We've all seen the video. Davante Adams was convinced that the Panthers were going to take him early in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent considerable time with those in power. Everything seemed to go well according to the wide receiver. He was given a shock when Carolina selected Kelvin Benjamin instead.
Adams dropped out of the first round entirely, eventually being taken by the Green Bay Packers at No. 53 overall. The rest - as they say - is history.
Benjamin's career in Carolina started well enough. He looked like a capable performer over his first two seasons. In Year 3, things turned sour and he was traded to the Buffalo Bills.
The wideout didn't last login Buffalo. Benjamin had a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and had a failed audition at the tight end position for the New York Giants recently. He hasn't played a competitive down since 2018. As for Adams? He's on course for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Adams is an eight-time Pro Bowler and earned three All-Pro honors. He is widely regarded as one of the league's most exceptional route-runners. Even in a supposed down year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, the Fresno State product still managed 103 receptions for 1,144 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. There's just no telling what might have been if he'd ended up in Carolina.