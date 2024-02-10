4 first-year Carolina Panthers players who could be gone in 2024
These players could be on the way out.
By Luke Gray
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
In what was the league's worst offense in 2023, Adam Thielen is one of the only offensive players - certainly the only wide receiver - who came out of the season with any credibility.
Thielen was expected to provide a veteran safety option for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The former Minnesota Viking massively outperformed expectations, hauling in 103 receptions, 1,014 receiving yards, and four scores. Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, outside of Thielen, the wide receiver room was a giant disappointment.
For Thielen, his future in Carolina is less clear despite a stellar year in 2023. Once the 2024 season begins, he will be 34 years old. He has made no secret of his desire to win a championship. Even the most positive of fans would be hard-pressed to make a compelling case for this team being anywhere near the Super Bowl in 12 months.
This situation makes Thielen a prime trade candidate for the Panthers. Targeting a long-term WR1 to pair with Young potentially in free agency is top of the offseason priority list. This means the team needs all available funds to facilitate such a move. Something that could lead Brandt Tilis to explore the possibility of moving the veteran for draft assets.
If the Panthers were to trade Thielen post-June 1, they would save $8.25 million in cap space with just a $1.67 million dead cap hit according to Over the Cap. While he performed admirably a season ago, Carolina would be wise to accept an early Day 3 pick for his services.