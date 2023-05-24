4 former Carolina Panthers that won't be missed in 2023
By Dean Jones
D'Onta Foreman - Carolina Panthers RB
After the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers before the 2022 deadline, things looked especially bleak. But thanks to a newly-devised scheme and some impressive contributions from D'Onta Foreman, the rushing attack actually improved over the second half of the campaign.
Foreman's bruising style and ability to shoulder a heavy burden were exactly what the Panthers needed. His performances were of such a high standard, it seemed especially bizarre that the player had been a relatively bystander before wholesale changes took place.
The former Texas stud finished the season with 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns from 203 carries. Many expected this to be enough for a new contract, but the incoming coaching regime had other ideas and pulled off a coup with the signing of Miles Sanders in free agency.
Although those in power claimed Foreman still had a shot at coming back, this was a big message that it wouldn't be in anything like the role he enjoyed in 2022. The player took his chances elsewhere as a result, penning a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears worth just $2 million.
Foreman flashed real quality. But the Panthers got themselves a huge upgrade in Sanders that can hopefully become a true three-down presence in the backfield alongside Bryce Young.