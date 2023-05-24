4 former Carolina Panthers that won't be missed in 2023
By Dean Jones
Sean Ryan - Former Carolina Panthers QB coach
When the Carolina Panthers acquired quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan, it was seen as the missing link behind some potential improvements under center. The respected figure came with a glowing reputation having developed the likes of Deshaun Watson and Matthew Stafford, but this magic didn't transition to Matt Rhule's staff over a prolonged period.
While the talent levels of Carolina's current quarterbacks weren't on the same levels as the aforementioned players, Ryan didn't do much to assist matters. His opinion was valued in terms of recruitment behind the scenes, but the constant stream of failed personnel moves meant he was unlikely to stick around once the new head coach came into the fold.
The two-time Super Bowl champion wasn't retained as the Panthers brought in Josh McCown to work with their rookie quarterback. Something that brings significant intrigue given how the former signal-caller was almost fast-tracked into the Houston Texans head coaching gig once upon a time.
Couple this with Frank Reich's experience and proven accomplishments with quarterbacks throughout his own coaching career, and it's not hard to see why Ryan was deemed surplus to requirements. Despite his previous accomplishments, another job offer hasn't immediately arrived.
That could change in the very near future. As for the Panthers, it's seemingly all systems go with Reich, McCown, and Bryce Young leading the charge.