4 former players and coaches the Carolina Panthers have desperately missed in 2023
The Carolina Panthers surely miss several players and coaches in 2023...
Carolina Panthers continue to miss Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick was a first-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2017 and spent the first four years of his career with the team, racking up 12.5 sacks in 2020. He then signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and notched 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits.
After the 2021 campaign, Reddick departed for the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. He got a very reasonable three-year, $45 million deal despite outlining his desire to remain with the Panthers.
Right now, that contract looks like a total steal. One big reason why Carolina misses him is not only the contract he left for, but I think we won't see Brian Burns back with the Panthers in 2023.
Burns has had a bit of a frustrating year. Further evidence of this came in Week 13 when he was ejected for throwing a punch versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The former Florida State college standout has six sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits for his efforts this season. If Burns does indeed leave in free agency or via a tag-and-trade, the Panthers' pass rush would take a huge hit.
Things would have been a lot different had those in power not been so cheap and given the money Reddick richly deserved.