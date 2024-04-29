4 free agents Carolina Panthers must consider after the 2024 NFL Draft
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Stephon Gilmore
This is the one almost every Carolina Panthers fan is waiting for.
Dan Morgan stated before the draft that the Panthers would reach out to Stephon Gilmore following the selection process depending on which prospects are acquired from the college ranks. Carolina waited until midway through Day 3 to bring in another cornerback - Washington State's undersized defensive back Chau Smith-Wade - so the need for another stable option to place alongside Jaycee Horn and Dane Jackson on the starting rotation is there for all to see.
Gilmore is biding his time and unlikely to be short of offers now the draft is in the history books. However, veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney's revelation that his former high school and South Carolina college teammate is eager to return means Morgan might be in pole position to land the All-Pro in the not-too-distant future.
While Glmore's first spell with the franchise ended on a sour note, the player seems willing to put any remaining animosity to one side. After all, the incompetent regime that let him go - led by Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer - is no longer around. Whether the Panthers can put together a financial package that tempts the NFL Defensive Player of the Year is another matter.
Even though Gilmore is firmly in the twilight of his glittering career, his production for the Dallas Cowboys last season suggests a couple more good years await before he hangs up his cleats for good. There's just no telling what his experience and football acumen would do for young players on the roster, which is another benefit to this potential acquisition that shouldn't go overlooked.
Although this shouldn't be classed as a done deal by any stretch of the imagination, there is momentum attached. There is mutual interest if reports are accurate, Gilmore wants to play closer to home, and the Panthers have a significant need at the cornerback spot despite drafting Smith-Wade.
The stars have aligned, it seems.