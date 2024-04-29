4 free agents Carolina Panthers must consider after the 2024 NFL Draft
There are still holes to fill...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Brian Allen
The Carolina Panthers reaffirmed their confidence in Austin Corbett making a successful transition to the center position during the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite a host of intriguing prospects available from a deep class of offensive linemen, general manager Dan Morgan didn't add any with one of his seven selections. He fully believes in the options available, but whether it pays off or not is up for debate.
Corbett has the experience and overall talent to make this move go according to plan. However, it's also worth noting that the former second-round pick out of Nevada hasn't taken a competitive NFL snap at the position and is coming off two consecutive knee surgeries. This means a contingency option must be identified by those in power.
Morgan stated during his post-draft media availability that Brady Christensen had been taking snaps at the center spot throughout early off-season workouts, too. The college left tackle transitioned to the left guard position after one season, but his chances were cruelly cut short ahead of time following a torn bicep in Week 1 of the previous campaign.
He's now further down the pecking order than ever after the Panthers signed Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis in free agency to form their new starting guard tandem. Therefore, the more versatility Christensen has, the better his chances will be.
Brian Allen didn't play much football last season and was subsequently released by the Los Angeles Rams as a result. He was their starting center during a memorable Super Bowl triumph in 2021 and looks like a dependable understudy at the very least if the price is right.
The Panthers might have plenty of faith in Corbett, but preparing for every eventuality is paramount if head coach Dave Canaes wants to hit the ground running as head coach. Adding someone with Allen's credentials gives the Panthers another dependable veteran who can step in at a moment's notice and ensure no momentum is lost.