4 free agents Carolina Panthers must consider after the 2024 NFL Draft
There are still holes to fill...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Emmanuel Ogbah
This final option could easily be a nose tackle, although the Carolina Panthers seem happy enough to give Shy Tuttle another chance and hope the presence of A'Shawn Robinson next to Derrick Brown as the 3-4 defensive end tandem can increase production. But after ignoring the position during the 2024 NFL Draft, acquiring another edge rusher should be a top remaining priority for those in power.
The Panthers signed D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney in free agency, but it's not enough. Depth behind the projected starting duo is lacking unless someone like K'Lavon Chaisson, Amare Barno, or D.J. Johnson takes a significant leap forward. Therefore, getting another veteran with proven production could make a big difference.
It won't be easy to find the right guy at the right price, but someone like Emmanuel Ogbah fits the mold of what Carolina could be looking for. The Nigerian-born player is experienced, has credentials as both a starting piece or a key rotational pass-rusher, and can operate with his hand in the dirt or standing up as an outside rush linebacker.
Ogbah made a successful return from injury last season with the Miami Dolphins, but it wasn't enough to avoid becoming a salary-cap casualty. With 42.5 sacks and 101 quarterback hits over his eight NFL seasons, there are far worse avenues the Panthers could explore if a team-friendly deal can be worked out.
Dan Morgan might also decide to wait a little longer. Players will be cut throughout the offseason - especially when the time comes to confirm 53-man rosters around the league. That said, adding someone like Ogbah now gives them a full offseason to immerse themselves into Ejiro Evero's defensive scheme and develop a rapport with teammates that can stand them in good stead when competitive games arrive.
It's an option. Whether the Panthers have the financial means to pull off such a deal is another matter.