4 free agents the Carolina Panthers will regret not signing in 2024
Did the Carolina Panthers miss out on a few free agents?
Sean Murphy-Bunting
The Carolina Panthers bolstered their secondary by signing Dane Jackson and Jordan Fuller. They also re-signed veteran cornerback Troy Hill. However, they missed Sean Murphy-Bunting, a quality CB2 who signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a cheap, three-year deal.
Murphy-Bunting played on the Tennessee Titans in 2023 on a one-year deal after beginning his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's not elite by any means, but signing him would have been more logical than bringing back the 32-year-old Hill despite his close association with Ejiro Evero.
The defensive back is six years younger and could have ended up being a long-term piece in the secondary for Carolina. With Evero likely creeping closer to earning a head coaching job in the NFL, Dan Morgan should consider that when building the defense.
Evero is a mastermind and has had great success with the Denver Broncos and the Panthers. When the defensive coordinator inevitably leaves, the defense might be prone to taking a step back. Having quality, young talent within that unit would lessen the blow of an elite strategist leaving.
There was logic in bringing back Hill, but the Panthers should think more long-term. Murphy-Bunting would have been a better move here.