4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Yannick Ngakoue
It was surprising to see the Carolina Panthers not draft another edge rusher at No. 39 overall. The primary decision-makers took the opportunity to acquire another weapon for Bryce Young in the form of Jonathan Mingo, who impressed during their evaluations enough for them to take the plunge.
The Panthers did move up for D.J. Johnson, who comes with some exceptional athletic upside even if the prospect is a little raw. Given it might take time for the one-time Oregon star to become a starter, finding a veteran to plug the gap opposite Brian Burns immediately is of critical importance.
Yannick Ngakoue caused a stir on social media this week when an eager fan spotted that he'd followed a few Panthers players on Instagram. Nothing concrete has emerged as yet, so this could all be a coincidence even if the timing got everyone jumping to conclusions.
Ngakoue is arguably the most prolific remaining pass-rusher on the market. He has a previous working relationship with head coach Frank Reich and is exactly what the Panthers need in the short term.
His explosiveness, ability to get off the block quickly and relentless motor could be substantial assets. But much will depend on what sort of money Ngakoue wants and for how long on his next deal.
If everything is satisfactory in that regard, the Panthers would be foolish not to seriously consider the possibility.