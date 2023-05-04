4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Myles Jack
Another area that was ignored by the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL Draft was at the defensive second level. Scott Fitterer wanted to get some extra speed within the group, but only D.J. Johnson - who's classed more as an edge rusher - came into the fold with capital at a premium.
As stated previously, the Panthers have plenty of salary-cap space available to sign any veterans remaining on the market. One of the most enticing in this position is Myles Jack, who is still searching for alternative employment one month after his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jack is a former second-round pick with four 100-tackle seasons to his name. The player is also a major asset in coverage, which is the type of individual Carolina could look to acquire for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense that relies heavily on nickel and dime packages.
There has been some chatter about Jack wanting a return to Pittsburgh, even if nothing has materialized as yet. There is also a Panthers connection as Todd Wash was defensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars when the one-time UCLA star was playing his best football.
Carolina might decide to go with what they have. If they opt for another capable body, Jack should be high on the shortlist.