4 free agents the Carolina Panthers could sign after 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers could sign Shaquill Griffin
Jammie Robinson was the only defensive back acquired during the 2023 NFL Draft. There is hope he can become a slot coverage option and a third safety when needed, but putting too much on the player's shoulders immediately could be detrimental to his long-term NFL aspirations.
The Carolina Panthers have far more questions than answers about their cornerback group. Jaycee Horn is a stud, but the rest either have injury issues or are coming off indifferent seasons littered with inconsistent production.
That's why finding another proven contributor should be considered. The Panthers can ill-afford this group becoming a weak link, so Shaquill Griffin makes a ton of sense upon further examination.
Griffin was another Jacksonville Jaguars' salary cap casualty after an injury-hit 2022 campaign. General manager Scott Fitterer was an influential figure within the Seattle Seahawks front office when they took the cornerback at No. 90 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft en route to a Pro Bowl selection, so there is a connection between both parties.
The former Central Florida star would need to prove his health complications are a thing of the past. But Griffin offers consistency and leadership in equal measure at an important time in Panthers' history.