4 free agents Carolina Panthers were wise to avoid in 2024
The Carolina Panthers were right not to sign these free agents.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers were wise to avoid Jonathan Greenard
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are on the lookout for a legitimate pass-rushing threat. Someone capable of filling the gaping void left by Brian Burns after his contract stalemate ended with the player being traded to the New York Giants for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-rounder next year.
While the compensation wasn't ideal, the Panthers lost leverage in this situation long ago. Finding players to produce consistently has been a stumbling block up to now, although they haven't given up hope with Jadeven Clowney and D.J. Wonnum should be able to assist in some capacity.
There was probably a temptation to address this need by going after a free agent looking at the options available. The Panthers thought twice, instead deciding to spend lavishly on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - two formidable interior offensive linemen who should bring a level of consistency and nastiness that was sorely lacking last time around.
This might have been a good thing looking at the contract Jonathan Greenard received from the Minnesota Vikings. The edge rushing presence secured a four-year, $76 million deal after gaining 12.5 sacks in 2023. This was a whopping sum considering it's the only season where he's reached double-digit sacks as a professional.
If the Panthers weren't willing to pay Burns top dollar, then they were wise to overlook players like Greenard.