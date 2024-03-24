Cat Crave
4 free agents Carolina Panthers were wise to avoid in 2024

The Carolina Panthers were right not to sign these free agents.

By Dean Jones

Jonathan Greenard
Jonathan Greenard / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers were wise to avoid Jonathan Greenard

As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are on the lookout for a legitimate pass-rushing threat. Someone capable of filling the gaping void left by Brian Burns after his contract stalemate ended with the player being traded to the New York Giants for a second-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-rounder next year.

While the compensation wasn't ideal, the Panthers lost leverage in this situation long ago. Finding players to produce consistently has been a stumbling block up to now, although they haven't given up hope with Jadeven Clowney and D.J. Wonnum should be able to assist in some capacity.

There was probably a temptation to address this need by going after a free agent looking at the options available. The Panthers thought twice, instead deciding to spend lavishly on Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - two formidable interior offensive linemen who should bring a level of consistency and nastiness that was sorely lacking last time around.

This might have been a good thing looking at the contract Jonathan Greenard received from the Minnesota Vikings. The edge rushing presence secured a four-year, $76 million deal after gaining 12.5 sacks in 2023. This was a whopping sum considering it's the only season where he's reached double-digit sacks as a professional.

If the Panthers weren't willing to pay Burns top dollar, then they were wise to overlook players like Greenard.

