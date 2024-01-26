4 general manager candidates Carolina Panthers will be sorry they didn't hire
Move over Scott Fitterer, hello Dan Morgan.
Carolina Panthers might regret passing on Ed Dodds
The Carolina Panthers interviewed another Super Bowl-winning executive for their general manager position. Ultimately, they did not make the hire.
Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds has been in the interview cycles for years now. It feels like a matter of time before he lands a top job. He has spent time, most notably, with the Seattle Seahawks in a variety of scouting roles and as a personnel executive, spanning from 2007-2016.
Dodds surely had a big hand in the Seahawks during their Legion of Boom days and two Super Bowl appearances. Ever since 2018, he has been with the Colts. While Indianapolis has not had an insane amount of success, they are continually one of the best teams when it comes to drafting players. I think that began to show in 2023.
The Colts went 9-8 during the regular season with a rookie head coach in Shane Steichen. Their roster is littered with young talent. First-year quarterback Anthony Richardson looked very promising before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. While Dodds may not have been the best hire, there was a lot to like about his candidacy.
An underrated aspect of the Colts is how consistently good their offensive lines are. That is arguably the weakest part of the Panthers roster. Hiring Dodds could have yielded positive change for that unit.