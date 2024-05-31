4 grossly underpaid Carolina Panthers players in 2024
By Dean Jones
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $3.29 million
The Carolina Panthers opted to transfer their significant investment to the offensive side of the football this offseason. This was almost a necessity based on how rookie quarterback Bryce Young's campaign went in 2023. They have to give the signal-caller a fighting chance of bouncing back next season - something that will also provide those in power with a better evaluation of what the player might be capable of long-term.
This left the defense almost decimated. The Panthers lost some established stars through free agency and the trade market. Replacing them will be difficult, but Ejiro Evero's decision to remain with the franchise despite interest from elsewhere was a major boost to their chances.
As a reward for his commitment to the cause, Evero got the chance to add players he trusted. Having veterans who know the system is going to ensure some semblance of continuity remains. The talent level might have dipped, but that's the risk those in power were willing to take in their quest to help Young.
One of the more notable arrivals came on the defensive front. The Panthers secured the services of A'Shawn Robinson in free agency. While he offers very little from a pass-rushing standpoint, the former second-round selection is supremely gifted in run support. Of course, this was an area where Carolina had difficulty during the previous campaign.
Slotting Robinson opposite Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown provides the Panthers with a potentially dominant 3-4 defensive end tandem. Given the fact he's counting just $3.29 million against the cap, it could also be a potential bargain in 2024.
This financial figure is down to how Robinson's contract is structured more than anything else. His cap hits will rise to $8.65 million and $10.55 million in the final two years of his deal. However, the Panthers have given themselves realistic outs at any stage if things don't go according to plan.