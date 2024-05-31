4 grossly underpaid Carolina Panthers players in 2024
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $3.29 million
It's been refreshing to see Chuba Hubbard's emergence over the last two seasons. Things looked bleak for the running back after a rookie campaign to forget. He deserves endless credit for responding positively and firmly establishing himself as part of the Carolina Panthers' plans.
Hubbard once again took a back seat last season when the Panthers signed Miles Sanders. When the veteran addition struggled with form and went to injured reserve, it provided the former fourth-round pick with an opportunity he wasn't going to waste.
Carolina's rushing attack took an immediate upturn when Hubbard got the bulk of carries. His contact balance was much improved, he had the conviction needed to exploit gaps and break off yardage. Even when Sanders was healthy enough to return, the Oklahoma State product remained as the lead man next to Bryce Young in the backfield.
There was a lot to like about Hubbard's performance levels behind an offensive line that failed to shine more often than not. The player went over 1,0000 all-purpose yards for the first time in his career and looked the part. Dave Canales should lean on him heavily as part of his run-first offensive scheme designed to make life easier for Young.
Hubbard is counting $3.29 million against the cap in 2024. This represents tremendous value considering how important he could become. That said, no complacency should enter his train of thought whatsoever.
The Panthers decided to keep Sanders around, for now at least. Those in power also traded up to secure the services of Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's still recovering from a torn ACL, but he looks like a primary threat to take over Hubbard's spot long-term all things considered.
Overcoming adversity is nothing new to Hubbard. He'll see Brooks' arrival as another source of motivation. This is also a contract year for the player, so the added incentive is there for all to see.